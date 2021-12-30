First Personal Financial Services Sells 160 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Celsius were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 85.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 89.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 240,103 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2,233.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59,201 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

