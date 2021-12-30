First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Reliance Bancshares only subsidiary is First Reliance Bank, a South Carolina banking corporation. The company conducts no business other than through its ownership of the Bank. “

First Reliance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73.

First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and insurance products. It also provides personal loans, including unsecured, auto, real estate, overdraft protection, and other loans, as well as home equity line of credit; business loans, such as business installment, commercial real estate, and overdraft protection loans, as well as business lines of credit; mortgage loans; and debit and credit card services.

