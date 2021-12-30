First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.82. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

