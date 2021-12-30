First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,617.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.81. 345,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,415. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $60.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

