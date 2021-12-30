First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.57 Million

Brokerages predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will announce $158.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $597.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $605.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $677.63 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $678.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 13,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.