Ford Financial Group LLC Has $277,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 1,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.64. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

