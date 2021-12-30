Ford Financial Group LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ford Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after purchasing an additional 878,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after buying an additional 1,448,552 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,186,000 after purchasing an additional 431,610 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,548,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.88. 174,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,421,916. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $69.87.

