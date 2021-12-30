Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.00

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 2537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 276.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Forterra in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 90.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forterra by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forterra by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

