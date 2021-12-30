Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE FTS opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 25.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,000,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,709,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

