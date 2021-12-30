Forward Management LLC Acquires Shares of 104,000 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. PotlatchDeltic accounts for approximately 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forward Management LLC owned about 0.15% of PotlatchDeltic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $59.77. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

