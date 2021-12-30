Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FELE stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

