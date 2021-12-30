Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading Down 0.4%

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

