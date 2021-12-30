Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,084.20 ($41.46).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDEV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($40.73) to GBX 3,060 ($41.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

FDEV opened at GBX 1,791 ($24.08) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,092.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,366.33. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,536 ($20.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,470 ($46.65). The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The company has a market cap of £705.24 million and a P/E ratio of 33.43.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($35.85) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($134,443.47).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

