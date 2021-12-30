Function X Trading 4% Lower This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $369.86 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,936.10 or 1.00555093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00032547 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.75 or 0.01218226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

