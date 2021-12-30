Function X Trading 4% Lower This Week (FX)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $369.86 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,936.10 or 1.00555093 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061447 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004478 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005040 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00032547 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003845 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.75 or 0.01218226 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

