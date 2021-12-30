FUTURAX (FTXT) One Day Volume Hits $126.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 60.1% lower against the dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $59,759.33 and $126.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00374288 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010932 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000876 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.65 or 0.01279345 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

