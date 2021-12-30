FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Cut by Oppenheimer

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BNGO opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.85. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

