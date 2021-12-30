Gala Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Billion (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $3.29 billion and $615.63 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000983 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006975 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

