GameCredits One Day Trading Volume Tops $472,510.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $29.58 million and approximately $472,510.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00311831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,961,226 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.