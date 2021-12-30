GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $58.25.

GME traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.93. 2,035,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,435,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.13. GameStop has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

