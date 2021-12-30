GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $58.25.
GME traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.93. 2,035,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,435,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.13. GameStop has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $483.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
