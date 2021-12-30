Garrison Point Advisors LLC Acquires 338 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $480.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.19 and a 200-day moving average of $449.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

