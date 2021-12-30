Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

