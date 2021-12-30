Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $680.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $680.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 690 to CHF 680 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $82.63. 2,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996. Geberit has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

