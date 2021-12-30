General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,528 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

