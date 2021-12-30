General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Decreased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,421 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 39.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $57.23 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

