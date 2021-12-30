General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $57.23 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

