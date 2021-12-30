Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires C$24,735.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy purchased 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,889,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,772,427.
TSE:GENM opened at C$0.98 on Thursday. Generation Mining Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$147.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.70.
About Generation Mining
