Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires C$24,735.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy purchased 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,889,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,772,427.

TSE:GENM opened at C$0.98 on Thursday. Generation Mining Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$147.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.70.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

