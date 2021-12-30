Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.14

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 8037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 78.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genetron by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,209 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genetron by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Genetron in the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Genetron by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genetron by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

