Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GIL opened at C$54.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.70. The firm has a market cap of C$10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$31.72 and a 12 month high of C$54.73.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.4900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

