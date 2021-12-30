Global Social Chain Achieves Market Cap of $2.51 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $16,843.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00041590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006916 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

