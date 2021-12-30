Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.10% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12.

