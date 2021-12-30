Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.20.

GL stock opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

