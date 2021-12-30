GoldenPyrex 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $338,150.57 and $59.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.03 or 0.07854805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,804.60 or 1.00479669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00053094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008041 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

