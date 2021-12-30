Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $133.40 and last traded at $133.40. 458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 156,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.69.

Specifically, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,431 shares of company stock worth $23,269,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 341.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.