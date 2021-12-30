Gravity Finance Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $1,245.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.69 or 0.07879512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00074046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.94 or 1.00084593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008065 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

