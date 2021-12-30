Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives $5.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

GRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

