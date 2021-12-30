Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives $1.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.58.

GPL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 960,480 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,043,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,859 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 89,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

