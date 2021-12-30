Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,406 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $30.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

