GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Down to $8.08

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $7.85. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 2,667 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $806.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.