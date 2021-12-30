Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $138.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $135.89 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

