Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “
Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.