Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41,760.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 249,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 250,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.