Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.09. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$35.00, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$943.74 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.