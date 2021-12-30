Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.09. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$35.00, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$943.74 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75.
About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
