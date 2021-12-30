Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $7.68 million and $6,049.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.00312184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,800,706 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

