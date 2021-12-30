GXChain Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00004400 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $155.73 million and $246.64 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003202 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,861,557 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

