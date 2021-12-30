Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CFO Sells $27,414.24 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $27,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 2,216,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,873. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $198,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

