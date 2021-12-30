Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.02 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 176.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,533 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,729,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 105,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

