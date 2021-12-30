Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,145 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $257.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.