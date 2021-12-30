Hancock Whitney Corp Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,729 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.