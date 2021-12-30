Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 15.3% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKSI opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

