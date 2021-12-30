Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $212.37 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.