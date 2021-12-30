Harvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. TEGNA comprises 0.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

